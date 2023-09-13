Nelly makes it official with Ashanti, confirms they're 'cool again'

Nelly and Ashanti's unexpected reunion has taken both of them by surprise.
The former couple, who had initially parted ways a decade ago, reportedly reconciled earlier this year.
However, Nelly, the Hot In Herre hitmaker, clarified that their rekindled romance wasn't a premeditated decision by either of them.
During an interview with Love and Hip Hop stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Nelly confirmed their renewed relationship, stating, "Yeah, we cool again. I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn't anything that I don't think was planned."
The 48-year-old music star went on to express that the extended period of time apart had proven beneficial to their reunion.
The distance between them allowed for a better understanding of each other and their relationship, ultimately contributing to their current status.
Nelly shed light on their rekindled romance, he shared, "I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.
"You be like, Yo, let me see exactly what they see. You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we're wrong, but we're going to stand on it. But we're all a victim to that."
Their current relationship, Nelly explained, feels refreshing as there is no pressure on either of them.
He elaborated, "Before, I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough."
