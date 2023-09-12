'The Kardashians’ Season 4 Trailer out: Kourtney calls Kim 'a witch'

Tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister Kim Kardashian continues as their famous family drama 'The Kardashians' season 4 trailer is out.



Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are seen navigating their single lives in the new trailer, with no mention of Kendall and Kylie’s rumoured boyfriends, Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet, respectively.



Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall is seen at this year’s Met Gala, where she was later she was spotted at an afterparty with Bad Bunny.

In the clip, Khloé is seen trying to steer sensitive times with Tristan Thompson amid Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement with husband Travis Barker.

"The Kardashians” season 4 premieres September 28 on Disney+ in Canada, with new episodes every Thursday.