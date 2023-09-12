Miranda Kerr on equation with Orlando Bloom: ‘we are a blended family’

Miranda Kerr has recently spoken up about her equation with former partner, Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry, calling it a “blended family”.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, Kerr opened up that she and her ex-husband Bloom have left no stone unturned when it comes to co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Flynn, 12.

“Evan [Spiegel] is my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy [Perry] and Orlando have Daisy. It's like we’re a blended family,” said the 40-year-old model.

Kerr added, “And we go on family vacations together, we enjoy each other’s company, it’s great.”

The model, who is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, tied the knot with husband Spiegel in 2017.

In her earlier interview, Kerr has previously talked about her co-parenting relationship with Bloom and Perry in conversation with WSJ Magazine.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” stated the model.

Kerr explained, “Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did.”

“Even when we were separating, I thought, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn?' And I was like, 'Yes, it really is,’” she asserted.

Kerr gushed over Perry and added, “I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”