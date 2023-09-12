Sophie Turner spotted first time after Joe Jonas divorce filing: Photo

Sophie Turner has recently been spotted for the first time after Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 5.



In the photo shared by TMZ, the Game of Thrones star seemingly appears unperturbed in the light of divorce petition.

The actress can be seen taking a smoke break on the set of her new ITV drama Joan where she plays the role of jewel thief Joan Hannington in the six-part series.

According to court documents obtained by Today, the divorce petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Earlier, reports emerged that their marriage had broken down over Joe and Sophie’s different lifestyles. However, the former couple issued a joint statement the following day, clarifying that they have decided to divorce with mutual consent.

Meanwhile, Joe received backlash for his divorce petition and he addressed the issue during a recent Jonas Brothers show at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on September 9.

Joe spoke to his fans, saying, “It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”

An insider previously spilled to US Weekly, “They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules.”

“Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and Sophie is focused on acting,” added the source.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shares two children together; three-year-old Willa and another 14-month-old daughter whose name has not been disclosed.