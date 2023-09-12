Meghan Markle reunites with Prince Harry in Germany

Meghan Merkle was all smiles as she finally arrived in Germany on Tuesday to reunite with her husband Prince Harry at Invictus Games.
The Duchess off Sussex was all smiles and excited as she landed at Dusseldorf before going to private event with her husband and families of UK team.
The former Suits star, who made headlines with her absence at her husband's events, beamed as she headed to the Duke of Sussex.
Harry's wife Meghan was pictured smiling. She wore dark sunglasses and a patterned scarf as she sat in the back seat of a luxury car.
She caught an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow and spent less than two hours in the UK before getting a connecting British Airways plane to Dusseldorf.
The 42-year-old was whisked away from a VIP terminal to the five-star hotel where she will see Harry. Her bodyguard sat in the front seat of the vehicle. She was then driven into an underground car park at the hotel after 20-minute drive from the airport.
Harry and Meghan are set to attend a reception for friends and families of competitors from the 21 countries taking part.
Prince Harry lovingly displayed affection while handing out medals to the wheelchair rugby winners, Team USA
