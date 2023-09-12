Kate Middleton's hand injury overshadows Harry and Meghan Markle's show in Germany?

Kate Middleton, who sported an injury on her hand during a visit to a men's prison in Surrey, is buzzing on social media amid Meghan Markle's arrival at Invictus Games in Germany.

The Princess of Wales, who was checked by drug detection dog Penny a black labrador as she began a tour of addiction services in the prison, reportedly injured herself keeping fit on a trampoline.

Kate's injury sparked a debate on social media, with some expressing their shock about Prince William's wife's injury she sustained on her fingers.

While, Harry and Meghan's fans took aim at the future Queen consort and alleged her of capturing attention amid the Duchess of Sussex's much-anticipated trip to Germany, with one went on: "Kate's injury may overshadow Meghan's trip."

Another chimed: "Oh seriously! how it skipped of my brilliant mind."

While, few other wrote: "Princess Kate needs not to do all these stunts to get the attention."

Meanwhile, royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared a photo of Kate and wrote: "Ouch! Princess of Wales has injured herself keeping fit on a trampoline, adding she sported injured hand as she made her trip to HMP High Down, in Surrey."



The expert went on saying: “Palace said it was ‘a small injury, nothing serious.”

Kate Middleton visited the prison on Tuesday in her role as patron of The Forward Trust, a charity that supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.