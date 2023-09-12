Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘strictly banned’ from a major Royal milestone

As King Charles completes on year of his reign, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a major snub, fuelling their royal rift.

According to Royal insider, the Palace is planning to put out a special documentary to honour the new monarch which will feature “key members of the Royal Family talking about their love and affection” for Charles.

The source revealed to The Mirror that both BBC and ITV are in talks to air the programme but they have also received strict instructions about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

“There has already been a strict ban on making any mention of Meghan and Harry,” the insider shared. “As far as the palace are concerned, those two are not part of the narrative going forward – they’ve already caused enough trouble to last a lifetime.”

The statement comes amid speculation over a possible reconciliation between the father and son duo as they may potentially cross paths.

Last month, a source told OK! Magazine that the King is willing to meet Harry and call off the feud over the condition that he will no longer air their family drama publicly.

According to a source cited by Bella Magazine, via The Mirror, Charles “loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done.”

The insider claimed that the monarch will always be there for his younger son but “draws the line at public slanging matches.”

However, it remains to be seen if the peace talks happen after Prince Harry wraps the Invictus Games at the end of September, as Charles’ staff are trying to ‘fine-tune’ the details.