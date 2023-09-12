Lady Gaga shares ‘horrific’ details of witnessing 9/11 attack from school rooftop

Lady Gaga pays heartfelt tribute to 9/11 terror attacks victims

Lady Gaga has revealed the horrific details of witnessing the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre.



The Poker Face singer appeared on MTV and recalled witnessing the terrible event from the rooftop of her high school at the age of 15.

"I just remember that the history teachers had us all piled into one room and had a television on and none of us believed it was happening," shared the singer.



The 37-year-old described her experience, saying, "We didn't believe it, so we ran up to the roof and I just remember we got up to the roof, and one tower had already fallen and we all watched the second tower fall all together."



Lady Gaga further shared that her mother worked right across the street from New York's World Trade Centre which left her anxious because she was not able to contact her.



"My dad picked us up; we couldn't reach my mom for a long time because she worked right across the street. We were really nervous," the Bad Romance vocalist said.



While remembering those who lost their loved ones, she said, "I remember so many friends that lost family and so many people [whose] lives were changed forever."



The American songwriter paid her heartfelt tribute by remembering the victims of the 9/11 tragedy.



"It's a moment to honour New York. It's a moment to come together and realise that New York really is forever changed and will always now be a family," concluded the singer.



The tragic incident which took place on September 11, 2001, left the whole world devastated.