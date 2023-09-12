Grimes ‘upset’ with Elon Musk for circulating intimate childbirth photos

Grimes ‘upset’ at Elon Musk for circulating intimate childbirth photos

Grimes was in the middle of a C-section when now-ex Elon Musk snapped photos of the intimate and vulnerable moment and circulated it around family and friends, as revealed by Musk’s upcoming biography.

In Musk’s eponymous biography, set to be released today, author Walter Isaacson details the Space X founder’s relationship with on-off ex Grimes and their three children, the third of whose existence was only recently revealed.

The Canadian musician, 35, opened up about the ‘upsetting’ incident with Isaacson.

“He was just clueless about why I’d be so upset,” the Genesis singer confided to Isaacson.

Recalling the delivery of their first child, X Æ A-Xii, for which she had to get a C-section in 2020, Grimes admitted to the author that Musk thoughtlessly snapped a photo of her on the operation table and sent it to loved ones.

The biography also revealed that Grimes and Musk had secretly welcomed a third child, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, though his age and other details remain unknown. The pair has yet to comment on this new revelation.

Musk, 52, and Grimes have been on-again, off-again since 2018. In addition to Tau, they share two other children together, X Æ A-Xi , 3, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 1.

While they were still dating, the pair had openly admitted to wanting more babies.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” the Oblivion singer told Vanity Fair in 2022.

Though they have remained on friendly terms, the co-parenting duo hit a small bump in their relationship just a few days ago, when Grimes accused the tech mogul of keeping their children from her and ignoring her calls.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she pleaded with Isaacson on twitter.

However, Grimes, whose real name is Clair Elise Boucher, swiftly deleted the tweet and made attempts to ‘de-escalate’ the situation thereafter.