Joe Jonas cries while performing emotional love song written for Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas got emotional onstage as he performed Hesitate, a song written for his now estranged wife Sophie Turner.



The moment was captured on a fan’s camera where the singer was seen shedding a tear during his Los Angeles show at Dodger Stadium.

At first, Joe expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his fans for their constant love and support but later on got emotional.

"Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family, I love you guys," he said before performing the love song.



As the 34-year-old began to sing the song, concertgoers observed a single tear rolled out of Joe’s eye.



"Time, time only heals if we work through it now. I promise we'll figure this out," sang the singer as he looked visibly distraught.



The moment was captured in a now viral video which is making rounds on social media.

Earlier, during the Jonas Brothers’ 2020 documentary called Chasing Happiness, Joe revealed that he wrote Hesitate for his significant other, Sophie.



"Hesitate is a song I wrote. It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie," the vocalist shared.



He continued, "For me, it takes me to a whole other universe, I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."



Joe and Sophie announced their separation on September 6, after four years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the former couple said, "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain committed to raising our family together. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."