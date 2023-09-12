Another blow to Pakistan as injured Salman Ali Agha ‘unlikely’ to play against Sri Lanka

India's KL Rahul (L) checks the face of Agha Salman after being hit by a ball during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premade Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. —AFP

COLOMBO: Participation of batter Salman Ali Agha — who suffered an injury during the Pakistan-India clash — is doubtful in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka, it emerged on Tuesday.



Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are also not fit and may not play the next Asia Cup 2023 game.

Agha was hit in the face when he top-edged a sweep off Jadeja in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

The batter was taken to hospital after the match where the doctors dressed his nose.

According to sources, Salman Ali Agha's participation against Sri Lanka is doubtful and Saud Shakeel is likely to replace him in the playing XI.

Giving an update on the batter’s injury, the team management shared that Agha's face is swollen but he is feeling better.

Update on Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Meanwhile, Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

"Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel. The team management will only request a replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days."