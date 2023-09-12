Sharon Osbourne snubs Ashton Kutcher amid backlash over Danny Masterson letter

Ashton Kutcher has found himself in hot water as celebrities criticise his and wife Mila Kunis’ recent move to support convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Amid the backlash, Sharon Osbourne shared her thoughts on the Two and a Half Men alum, 45, during ‘Stir the Pot’ segment over at E! News.

Picking a question at random from a pot, Osbourne was asked to name ‘rudest celebrity she’s ever met,’ to which the former talk show host, 70, candidly referenced Kutcher.

“The guy that’s married to an actress, and he used to do That 70’s Show,” Sharon turned to her daughter Kelly to recall the name.

After the wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne figured out the name, she asserted that Kutcher was “rude, rude, rude, rude little boy.”

The hosts and Kelly laughed at the response stating that they were ‘not prepared for that.’ Kelly then followed up with her mother asking if that was ‘really’ the case, at which Sharon did not mince her words, “yes, dastardly little thing.”

In recent events, Kutcher and Kunis have had to apologise to writing character letters to the judge after their That ’70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, was convicted on two counts of rape. The couple had written the letters to request leniency in Masterson’s 30-year prison sentence.