Abby Lee Miller tries to clarify admitting being attracted to high school athletes

Abby Lee Miller is now trying to backpedal on her admission of liking “high school football players.”



The 57-year-old Dance Moms star explained in an Instagram video Monday, “I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys — the jocks. I always have, and I always will.”

However, Miller, who is wheelchair driven a cancer journey, further stated her demands, that the guys “must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas [and] rent an ADA-compliant, handicap-accessible van.”

The reality star believes the aforementioned guys should "have a business, a bank account, success and passion in their own right." She served eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud from 2017 to 2018.

Returning to her controversial remark, which received the critic’s attention, Miller said, “If you saw the movie All the Right Moves starring Tom Cruise playing a high school football star, then you will know exactly what I’m talking about.”

In November, she plans to attend her high school reunion and expressed her desire "that the heartthrob is there."

She added, "But if he's not, I heard Tom Brady's available," despite the fact that the former NFL player currently appears to be dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

In 1938, Miller was 18 years old when All the Right Moves was released.



But she said in a recent episode of Sofia with an F, “Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players. I still like them.”

Miller even reinforced her point by stating, "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is," which is when Franklyn cut off their conversation.