Demi Lovato drops hints of marriage with musician boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato opens up about relationship status with Jutes, suggesting marriage.

Demi Lovato opened up about her romantic journey with Canadian musician Jutes (Jordan Lutes), hinting that marriage might be on the horizon.

Their relationship first made headlines in August 2022, characterized as a "happy and healthy" romance. Lovato shared insights during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

While immediate marriage plans don't seem to be in the cards, Lovato disclosed that the topic has come up in their discussions.

With approximately a year and a half of dating under their belt, the couple is taking a deliberate approach. Lovato emphasized the importance of not rushing into such a significant commitment.

She further described Jutes as a year older than her and highlighted the positive and nurturing dynamics of their partnership.

The couple's initial encounter took place in the studio, where Jutes, who is both an artist and songwriter, came to collaborate on one of Lovato's albums.

Lovato admitted to being instantly attracted to him, even texting her friends about his appeal during their initial meeting.



