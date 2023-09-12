Kathy Griffin joins bandwagon, slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for supporting Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin joins the list of many stars and celebrities criticizing Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting raped convicted actor Danny Masterson and defending his character.



Kathy Griffin slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for mentioning Danny Masterson’s days with them in The 70’s Show in their pre-sentencing letter and recalled trying to report her brother Ken for alleged paedophilia.

“The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women … that is such serious stuff that I don’t really care that when they were working on ‘That ’70s Show’ he was like a good guy to work with,” the comedian exploded in a video posted on TikTok.

The star of My Life on the D-List then went into detail about attempting to get her now-deceased brother Ken "caught" for supposedly abusing children.

She criticized Kunis and Kutcher for arguing in favour of their tight friendship with Masterson.

“Now this was my brother, so I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their bro. He was their buddy,” she added.

Griffin said that he went against his “own brother” after “two of his girlfriends confessed” to her. “He also physically abused them very violently,” she revealed.

The 62-year-old former Fashion Police co-host admitted she reported Ken to the police twice, which created a "giant rift" in her family. Because she was attempting to have her brother jailed, she was ultimately "shunned".

She continued to urge everyone to “at least try” to do the right thing “if you know that somebody is committing SA [sexual assault]”.

“The point is, blood was not thicker than water in my case,” she added.



