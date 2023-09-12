Sources say Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship seems real

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their previously low-key relationship more public during their recent appearances in New York City, where they attended a Fashion Week event and the U.S. Open.



Despite initial skepticism about the connection between the Call Me By Your Name actor and the reality TV star, an insider who observed them together shared their belief that "it's the real thing."

The source noted that the couple exhibited strong communication and displayed affectionate gestures that suggested a genuine connection.

During the men's championship final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open, Chalamet and Jenner were seen in a touchy-feely manner, with their arms around each other and sharing ki*ses.

Jenner was also spotted tousling Chalamet's curly hair in the Cadillac suite.

They were seated alongside notable celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Laverne Cox, Chace Crawford, Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear, and Vogue's Zach Weiss.

Their romantic escapades didn't stop there, as they were previously captured sharing a passionate moment at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.