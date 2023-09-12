Nicole Kidman 'Unfazed' by Amy Schumer's US Open photo mockery

Nicole Kidman maintains composure after Amy Schumer's post mocking her seating style.

Nicole Kidman, the renowned Hollywood actress, appeared unruffled in the wake of Amy Schumer's recent Instagram jest, in which the comedian poked fun at Kidman's seating posture during the US Open over the weekend.

The snapshot captured Kidman gazing wide-eyed at the camera while observing the women's singles final between the US sensation Coco Gauff and the world's No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Beneath the image, Schumer captioned it with, 'This how humans sit.'

However, Schumer's intent was not universally appreciated, as several followers took offense and accused the Trainwreck star of engaging in bullying behavior.

Sources close to Nicole Kidman have disclosed that the acclaimed actress paid little attention to the online commotion, stating, "It's kind of silly, and she's not fazed by it."

Schumer returned to Instagram to address the situation, stating, "I want to apologize to all the people I hurt by posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien."

She added, "I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness," concluding with the hashtag 'taking time to heal.'