Taryn Manning criticizes Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for apologizing in Danny Masterson trial support

Taryn Manning defends Danny Masterson amidst 30-year to life prison sentence for assault.

Taryn Manning, the Orange Is the New Black star expressed her disappointment with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, labelling them "the biggest disgrace of the year" for what she saw as "backpedaling" on their support for Masterson.

Taryn took to Instagram to publicly express her support for her "friend," Danny Masterson, following his sentencing to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

Manning criticized those who she felt were unfairly "crucifying" Masterson for his actions.



She began her video by acknowledging her affection for Masterson and her decision to share her true feelings.

And asserted, "There's no human on this planet that doesn't deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are."

"The fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years.

"Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he's not already suffering."

Taryn Manning continued to offer support that he "gets it" and "got it" while urging critics to refrain from further condemnation.

Manning also disclosed her personal challenges, sharing that she is "80 percent deaf" and has worked hard to overcome a speech impediment.

The star clarified that her speech sometimes appears affected, leading people to think she may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when, in reality, it's due to her speech impediment, particularly when she is not actively working.



