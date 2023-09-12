Josie Gibson reconnects with Holly Willoughby from UK's oldest lido grand opening

Josie Gibson makes a stylish splash in a pink swimsuit on This Morning.

The 38-year-old TV personality turned heads in a figure-hugging, zip-up pink swimsuit that accentuated her well-toned curves.

She appeared to be in high spirits as she joined Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby at the ITV studios in Bath.

Josie had the opportunity to attend the grand reopening of the UK's oldest lido, which had been closed for two decades since the 1980s.

Afterward, she was spotted taking a refreshing dip in the newly restored pool, expressing her delight at being back in these waters after two decades of restoration.

'This is the oldest lido in the UK, closed in the 1980s, and today they have opened their doors to the public,' she added thrilled.

