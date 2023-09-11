Holly Willoughby makes appearance at charity gala without Phillip Scofield

Holly Willoughby surprises all at BGC Partners Day on Monday to reclaim fame after a public setback.

The 42-year-old, presenter led a group of A-listers, making a stylish entrance in a black halter-neck dress at the yearly event in Canary Wharf.

BGC Partners' annual charity day commemorates those who lost their lives on 9/11, channeling their global revenues toward hundreds of charitable causes.

During the day, the This Morning star contributed by manning the phones alongside fellow celebrities. Holly has regularly attended the annual BGC event and last attended the charity day in 2018, alongside her former co-star Phillip Schofield.

Her goal is to restore her reputation after the Phillip scandal, which resulted in This Morning losing the Daytime TV award to the BBC's Repair Shop at the NTAs last week. Additionally, Holly missed out on a nomination in the Best Presenter category.

But despite all this, Holly is said to be in talks to front a string of primetime shows after losing her ITV crown.

A source told The Mirror: 'Holly loves This Morning, sees her future very much on the sofa and is not going anywhere.'