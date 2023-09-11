Prince Harry beaten by German defence minister on live TV show: Video

Britain's King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who's making headlines for his Invictus Games, has been beaten by German defence minister Boris Pistorius during a competition on live TV show.



The Duke of Sussex, who's in action in Dusseldorf after launching Invictus Games, lost a penalty shootout to the German politician

The world's two famous personalities came against each other during the Das Aktuelles Sportstudio programme on ZDF.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry, 38, took six shots but did not score any goals, whereas the defence minister thrashed out Harry in three shots by scoring two goals.

Harry could not stop making joke of the minister's skills, suggesting Pistorius should be the manager of the German national team before putting on a local team’s scarf.

On the other hands, Meghan Markle is set to join her husband Harry on Monday in Germany, after being very upset to miss Prince Harry's UK visit, where the Duke attended the WellChild Awards on Thursday, and visited to the late Queen's final resting place the next day to pay his respects to his late grandmother.