Chris Evans fans ‘in shock’ upon hearing his marriage news with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans fans are recently in shock upon hearing the news about his marriage to girlfriend Alba Baptista during an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

Page Six reported that the Captain America star and wife Alba tied the knot in Cape Cod’s private estate and even asked attendees to “sign NDAs and phones were forfeited”.

After this news came on internet, the actor’s fans took to X, previously known as Twitter, revealing they were hurt to learn that their favourite actor is off the “market”.

One wrote, “'Streets saying Chris Evans got MARRIED????”

“I JUST WOKE UP FROM A NAP WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHRIS EVANS IS MARRIED,” another remarked.

A third user commented, “It's a sad day for us Chris Evans girlies! Happy for him BUT DAMN. Should've been me.”



“Just saw someone post that Chris Evans got married. No one talk to me,” penned the avid fan.

One other fan added, “Chris Evans has shattered a lot of hearts.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s ceremony was attended by Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Moreover, John Krasinski, his wife Emily Blunt, Elsa Pataky and Susan Downey were seen “in nearby Boston for the wedding,” per PEOPLE.

Earlier in January, Chris reportedly confirmed his relationship with Alba in a video posted on social media.