What perfume does Priyanka Chopra wear? Actress lauded for 'iconic' response

Priyanka Chopra gave the perfect response to a fan asking the actress about her choice of perfume during her recent appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.
A video on TikTok featured the star arriving at the venue to watch her husband Nick Jonas on stage.
Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Chopra could be seen making her way through the crowd when a fan stopped her midway and asked, “What perfume do you wear?”
“That’s just how I smell like,” the Citadel actress quipped in response.
Jonas Brothers’ weekend show was certainly an eventful affair, which included a surprise reunion of Chopra with her fellow Bollywood actress Preity Zinta.
Zinta later took to Instagram to herald the actress and the band’s spectacular show, writing, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host
“@nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan. #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting,” she wrote alongside a video compilation featuring snippets from the night.
