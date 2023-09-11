 
Monday September 11, 2023
What perfume does Priyanka Chopra wear? Actress lauded for 'iconic' response

Priyanka Chopra reunited with fellow Bollywood actress Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers' concert over the weekend

By Web Desk
September 11, 2023

Priyanka Chopra gave the perfect response to a fan asking the actress about her choice of perfume during her recent appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.

A video on TikTok featured the star arriving at the venue to watch her husband Nick Jonas on stage.

Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Chopra could be seen making her way through the crowd when a fan stopped her midway and asked, “What perfume do you wear?”

“That’s just how I smell like,” the Citadel actress quipped in response.

Jonas Brothers’ weekend show was certainly an eventful affair, which included a surprise reunion of Chopra with her fellow Bollywood actress Preity Zinta.

Zinta later took to Instagram to herald the actress and the band’s spectacular show, writing, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host

“@nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan. #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting,” she wrote alongside a video compilation featuring snippets from the night. 