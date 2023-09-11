Shania Twain expresses her interest to collaborate with Adele: Deets inside

Shania Twain has recently expressed her interest to collaborate with Adele.



In a report published by The Sun, the pop star opened up about working with the Hello hit-maker after both singers met at the Grammy Awards in February.

Adele also said in her earlier interviews that she’s been a huge fan of Shania.

Even the 35-year-old was elated to find out that Shania attended one of her shows in Las Vegas.

“I would have self-combusted had I seen it was Shania” adding, “I adore you.”

Speaking to The Sun, Shania shared that she and Adele “would blend beautifully together and that I would love to sing with her”.

The Canadian pop star praised Adele, stating “she’s a great singer but also that her own style is unique and that she likes her a lot”.

“She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer,” remarked Shania.

Shania told the outlet that they had “great time” with each other and also appreciated the show.

“It was such a beautiful show,” stated the songstress.

Earlier this year, Shania disclosed that she wanted to relocate in the UK after releasing her latest album Queen Of Me.

Meanwhile, the You're Still The One singer took six years to release her latest album, however, she informed her fans that she’s planning to “make a new record” as soon as possible.