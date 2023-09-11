Kid Cudi shuts down Timothee Chalamet feud rumors amid Kylie Jenner romance

Kid Cudi unfollowed Timothee Chalamet on social media

Kid Cudi has addressed rumors he is feuding with Timothee Chalamet following his romance revelation with Kylie Jenner.

The speculations swirled after the 39-year-old rapper unfollowed the Dune actor, soon after the latter went public with his romance with The Kardashians star.

Fans believed Cudi’s action had something to do with his strong bond with Travis Scott, who happens to be Jenner’s ex and father of her kids.

"Kid Cudi unfollowed Timothee Chalamet on Instagram and Twitter!” a fan expressed on the social media platform.

"Cudi is close with Travis Scott, so this 100% has to do with Kylie Jenner,” another speculated.

"He chose Travis over Timothee," a third user suggested. "There's something going on with this whole Kylie situation."

Responding to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, the Cudi shut down baseless speculations, writing, “What da hell I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago.”

“Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yalll,” the Stars in the Sky crooner added.

After months of speculations, Kylie and Timothee went public with their romance during one of Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concerts earlier this month.

Since then, the loved-up couple has been spotted out and about at events.