Prince Harry warned against Meghan Markle's 'explosive' feud with ex-husband

Prince Harry is advised to look out for any stories from his wife Meghan Markle’s past that could potentially harm his brand.



According to Royal author Neil Sean, Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson has been offered a good chunk of money to spill on his failed marriage with the former actress.

“If I were Harry I would look out. I think there are many more skeletons in her closet. Her past is her future,” he shared.

The A To Z of Harry and Meghan author also affirmed that the film producer has a “remarkable story” to tell about his short-lived marriage, and has the benefit of having a “first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.”

“I have met him briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story,” he expressed.

“If he talks about how he was dumped and why, then it could be explosive. Meghan is not known for keeping any friends from her past and Trevor’s story so far is a huge mystery.”

Meghan Markle was married to Engelson from 2011 to 2013 before filing for divorce on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences.”

Years later, she stepped into the royal fold after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.