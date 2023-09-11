Meghan Markle gears up for Invictus Games appearance beside Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle is set to fly to Germany to join her husband Prince Harry on Monday.



The Duchess of Sussex stayed behind with their kids at their home in the United States, while the Duke commemorated the ongoing Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last week.

Together, the former royal couple will attend the closing ceremony of the annual event on Sept. 19, marking the culmination of the 5th Invictus Games.

According to PR expert Mayah Riaz, Meghan decided on flying out separately from Harry “possibly due to minimizing the time away from her two children.”

After tying the knot in 2018, the Sussexes went on to welcome two children together, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Speaking to the Mirror, Mayah also discussed the significance of the Suits alum’s presence at the 2023 Invictus Games. "Where possible, Harry and Meghan will always support each other. After many split rumors, it's great to see they are showing a united front,” she expressed.

"Meghan has always supported the games. However, even if she did not join him, it would not have meant she did not support Harry. As all support does not need to be public," she added.