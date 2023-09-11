Selena Gomez ‘grateful’ to add another hit to Spotify’s Billions Club

Selena Gomez achieved another milestone in her music career as her collaboration with Nigerian singer and rapper, Rema, joined the Billions Club on Spotify.

Spotify Africa announced the news in an Instagram. “We can't Calm Down, @heisrema has entered the #BillionsClub with the first African artist-led track to hit a billion streams on Spotify! Congratulations to Rema and @SelenaGomez! [heart emoji]

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, took to her Instagram to share the post and thank her fans for the love the 2022 bop, Calm Down, received on the audio streaming app.

“I’m so grateful. Love you @heisrema!” Gomez wrote over the post in her IG Stories.

The news comes just two months after the former Disney alum gushed over her first collaboration with the African singer and showed her appreciation for the honour.

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be apart of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema,” Gomez had written alongside a carousel she shared on IG.

As soon as Calm Down was released, it immediately made its way to Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Previously, Rema, 23, told Billboard that the collab happened as he was a fan of Gomez. “She actually came across my music too, and she also wrote to me. Our teams got familiar and we started working towards this good music that came out,” he revealed.

“It started that from friendship, to colliding our teams together, and everyone is like a big family right now. It was very much organic, and we made it happen, and it’s just so huge. I’m amazed.”

However, this is not the first time that Gomez had joined the Billions Club. In May, the Rare Beauty founder had her 2019 track, Lose You To Love Me, hit billion streams in May of this year.