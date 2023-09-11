‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ documentary premier delays due to bomb threat

A bomb threat was reported on Saturday night, delaying Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero's world debut at the Toronto Film Festival. The concert documentary follows LGBT legend and rapper Lil Nas X on his first international tour.

The pop diva, a Black and queer artist, was on her way to the gala screening with the movie's directors when Toronto police converged on the red carpet outside Roy Thomson Hall just before 10 p.m., according to a statement from the festival's organizers.

However, the TIFF gala screening was given the all-clear after a search of the King Street area to assure the security of festival attendees, the rap artist, and his entourage.

“Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening. Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist,” a TIFF festival spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

After being captured on camera for 60 days during his Long Live Montero tour discussing his career and his tenacity and drive to achieve success in the pop world, Montero Hill, aka Lil Nas X, eventually took the stage at Roy Thomson Hall to introduce the movie by directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel.

Produced by RadicalMedia in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records, Museum & Crane, and other partners, the diary film of Lil Nas X touring is intended to support the rapper's Montero, his self-titled debut studio album.

The Toronto Film Festival will run till September 17.