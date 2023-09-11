Cher set to make music comeback with Christmas album: Details

Cher is set to make a music comeback later this year

Cher is gearing up for the release of a brand new album later this year.

The 77-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce her first-holiday album, Cher Christmas, coming out in December.

"Are you spending Christmas with me?” she wrote in the caption alongside the album’s cover art, featuring Cher standing on a pile of snow, surrounded by red and white ornaments.

The Believe songstress posed in a white low-cut dress shirt paired with a pair of light-wash jeans bedazzled with shimmering stones. The outfit was completed with flashy silver platform heels.

In a cover for the Amazon-exclusive album, Cher exuded festive vibes in a floor-length metallic gown, her signature black hair swapped for an icy blonde color.

“Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear…” she wrote in the caption.

The release date for Cher Christmas is being kept under wraps However, the upcoming album is available to preorder on the singer’s official website.

The Burlesque star gave an insight into the nature of the album during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

“It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother’s Christmas album,” she enthused.

“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records” Cher told the hosts, adding that the collaborations were a “last-minute thing.”