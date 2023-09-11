Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get steamy at US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seated together at the US Open's Men's final

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted spending quality time at the US Open, leaving their fans in awe after sharing PDA-filled moments.

The new hot couple in town were seated together at the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday.

The US Open’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of the two enjoying the intense game.

"Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama," reads the caption.

In other viral pictures, the couple was seen being affectionate towards each other.

Dressed in black outfits, the beauty mogul and Hollywood actor shared kisses and cuddles in the VIP booth.



Some people on social media expressed their love for Kylie and Timothée. However, several others found the romance between the two ‘forced’.

A user wrote, "they’re so cute but forced."

"Locking lips for viewers again," another chimed in.



"Woah! I can't believe they're together! This is so unexpected, but I'm loving it. They make such a cute couple," read a comment.



Earlier, putting rumours to rest, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut public outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

In a video posted by TMZ, the couple was seen getting close, locking lips, getting arms-in-arms and hugging each other publicly.



