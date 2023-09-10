Heartbroken Danniella Westbrook puts brave face amid daughter ‘bad attitude’

Danniella Westbrook subtly references daughter Jodie's Instagram block in a Sunday post.

The 49-year-old former EastEnders star co-parents Jodie and her 26-year-old son, Kai, with her ex-husband Kevin Jenkins. Danniella expressed her thoughts on the matter via her Instagram Stories.

The post was a picture of Marilyn Monroe waving outside a window with the caption: 'When someone blocks me & expects me to care. Bye C**t.'

It comes just days after the actress revealed she is 'heartbroken' over her daughter's decision to 'cut her out of her life'.

And it has broken my heart but I just hope she knows how proud I am to be her mother. And I love her always . X'

Her first marriage was to van driver Ben Morgan in 1998, but they divorced nine months later.

In 2001, the star married businessman Kevin, almost four months after the birth of their daughter Jodie. The former couple divorced in 2020.

Danniella recently split from jailbird boyfriend David after a seven-year on-off relationship - just months before he is due to be released from prison.

The actress announced last year that she was waiting for David to be released from prison so that he could propose in style.

Earlier this month, she was pictured trying on wedding dresses ahead of what was going to be her big day.