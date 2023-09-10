Peter Andre's ‘SINCERE’ advice leads son Junior to achieve THIS remarkable milestone

It’s a proud moment for Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Katie and Peter's son, Junior, has offered a sneak peek of his upcoming single, Only One, as he embarks on his own pop music career.

At 18 years old, Junior aims to follow in his father Peter's footsteps, known for his 90s hits like Mysterious Girl and All Night, All Right.

He shared a TikTok video donning a white vest, shorts, and a silver chain, singing along to the final moments of his new track, set to be released on September 15.

He wrote: 'My new single "Only One" is out on FRIDAY 15th SEPTEMBER! Hit the link in my bio to presave now.'

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker previously hit back at accusations of calling his son Junior a 'nepo baby' over his music career.

Peter was speaking on Loose Women with Charlene White, Denise Welch, Nadia Sawalha, and Jane Moore.

Despite managing his son and introducing him to the team at the record label, he has argued his success is the result of his hard work.

Peter said: 'What I've tried to do with Junior and all the kids is in still that you may be given an opportunity but you have to work damn hard for it and he does.

'He's in the studio and he's constantly songwriting. I told him "don't just expect songs to come to you. Write them, be a writer because then you'll never go hungry.''

'He's a great kid. He's really doing well. He's getting gigs after gigs.'