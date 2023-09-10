Asia Cup 2023: Revised target if ‘DLS method’ apples in Pak-India clash

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman helps ground staff to cover the pitch during heavy rain at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. — PCB

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between archrivals Pakistan and India was paused due to heavy rain when the Men in Blue were 147/2 in 24.1 overs in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

If India cannot bat anymore today (Sunday) and Pakistan are to chase a 20-over target, then the target will be 181 as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

If Pakistan are given the same overs, then the target will be 206 in 24 overs.

According to the playing conditions, if no more play happens today, then the game will continue from this point tomorrow (Monday) with no overs lost. However, if a 20-over chase is possible today, the umpires will try to complete a shortened game today instead of using the reserve day.

Here are the Asia Cup 2023 playing conditions for reserve day:

Example 1: Match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 18 overs. Overs are reduced to 40 overs per side and play is about to resume. Before another ball is bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match did not resume under the revised overs, the match should continue on the Reserve Day at the original 50 overs per side with the overs reduced if necessary during the Reserve Day.

Example 2: The same start as in example 1 i.e. match starts at 50 overs per side and there is an interruption at 19 overs. Overs are reduced to 35 overs per side and play is about to resume. This time, play starts and after an over has been bowled it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match has resumed, it is continued on the Reserve Day at 35 overs per side with the overs further reduced if necessary during the Reserve Day.

Example 3: It is a 50-over per side game. Play is not possible due to early morning rain. Finally, play is scheduled to start as a 30-over per side game. Nominations are made and the toss takes place. However, after that play does not become possible due to further rain. Players come back the next day. The play starts on time. It now becomes a 50-over per side game.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, India have made two changes with one of them being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf