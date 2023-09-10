Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis radiate ‘RELAXATION’ amid nanny victory

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis radiated ‘relaxation’ amid victory against ex-nanny's 'wrongful termination'.

The axes were spotted together for their son's soccer game in Los Angeles this weekend amid amicable co-parenting.

From 2011 to 2020, they were a couple and even engaged for the final seven years of that time frame. During this period, they became parents to Otis, who is now nine, and Daisy, who is six.

Following their breakup, they became entangled in a lengthy legal dispute, primarily focused on determining the living arrangements for Daisy and Otis.

Despite this, they managed to cultivate an amicable co-parenting relationship, setting aside their conflicts to attend their children's events together.

This past Saturday was no different, as both Jason and Olivia were seen casually conversing while they arrived to watch their son play soccer.

Olivia even humorously shared a snapshot of herself at the match on her Instagram Stories, quipping, 'SOCCER MOMMING IN 100 DEGREE HEAT IS MY BURNING MAN.'

Jason and Olivia are frequently seen together at Otis' soccer games, underscoring the harmonious co-parenting dynamic they've maintained despite their complex breakup.

In more recent months, Jason and Olivia found themselves aligned in a legal battle against their former nanny, Ericka Genaro, who had filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against them.

Notably, the former couple achieved a legal victory together just a few weeks ago when a Los Angeles judge dismissed Ericka's lawsuit.

Ericka had accused Jason of firing her immediately when she requested three days of medical leave due to the job-related strain during his breakup with Olivia.