Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne reveal why they want to move back to England

Sharon Osbourne is ready for her and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, to make the big move back to home soil after decades of living in the US.

The Osbourne clan sat down for their family podcast, The Osbournes, featuring their two children - Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37.

During the podcast, the 70-year-old television host expressed the high-profile couple’s desire to move back to England, especially in light of Ozzy’s ailing health.

“This is what I’ve learned: You can’t plan anything,” Sharon addressed her family. “I just feel that I wanna go home. I wanna give your father a chance to live his life.”

The former The Talk co-host also expressed, “We can do more what we want more in England than we can do here.”

Her rockstar husband echoed her sentiment, admitting, “We’ve been planning this for the last four f***ing years!”

The Prince of Darkness, 74, has been grappling with several health complications for a few years, being forced to cancel his tour earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath lead vocalist admitted that, though his “singing voice is fine,” his physical health has taken a huge toll on him, especially following his spinal injury that same month. He has since undergone three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy sessions, and a Cybernics (HAL) treatment.

Additionally, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.