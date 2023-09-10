‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry takes snubs Royal Family with Invictus Games speech

Prince Harry opened the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusselfdorf, Germany, with a moving speech on Saturday, in which he appeared to take a pointed dig at the Royal Family.

During the hour-long ceremony, the Duke of Sussex received a massive standing ovation with some even chanting his name as he took to the stage.

Harry began his speech in German as he welcomed everyone to the event and the switched back to English.

After noting that time flew by last year, he went on to talk about the ‘hanging up his uniform’ talking about what it meant for people of service.

“Remember that feeling of pride and honour when you first wore your nation’s flag on your uniform? Most of us perhaps remember more its final outing? Or the time we hung it up for good?” he said to the crowd.

“Am I right in saying for some, it represented a cape? Perhaps a shield or an escape? For others, an opportunity at recognition or a calling. No matter what it meant to you then, or your reasons for signing up, it was always about being of service to others and to your mates.”

He continued, “Ultimately, you were part of a purpose bigger than yourself and that feeling felt good.”

The comments seem to be a swipe at the Royal Family, particularly his father King Charles. At the vigil of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke was not allowed to wear her initials on his military uniform, via Mirror.

A source at the time had revealed to Sunday Times that Prince Harry was “heartbroken” to “remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

It seems that Harry is still hurt by the gesture since he did not meet with his family on the occasion of his grandmother’s first death anniversary.