Deadpool 3 to be 'raw, audacious, and very much R-rated'

Deadpool and R-rated go together since the comic superhero is well-known for its explicit themes. To make the ratings official, Shawn Levy, the filmmaker, confirmed that the picture will maintain the tone of the prior flicks.



“Long before I loved Ryan Reynolds, I loved Deadpool. I love Deadpool,” Levy told Deadline. “Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie, so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise.”

In a promotional video for the next film, the filmmaker claims that it would "wow" the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it is "raw and audacious.”

“Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot,” he continued.

“But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it's more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane.”