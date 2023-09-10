SAG-AFTRA strike: Anna Kendrick ‘heartbroken’ to skip directorial debut premiere

Anna Kendrick skips Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) due to the SAG-AFTRA strike

Anna Kendrick expressed grief for not attending the world premiere of her directorial debut Woman of the Hour at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Anna, who is also part of the film, skipped the premiere in solidarity with the actors on strike.

The message written by the 38-year-old actress was read by one of the film's producers to attendees at the event.

"[This] film festival has proven time and time again that it is an artist-driven festival, and it has been my absolute honour to have TIFF as part of my career for the last 14 years," read Anna's statement.



The Pitch Perfect actress further wrote, "I truly can't express how proud I am to have the world premiere of Woman of the Hour at TIFF. It is more than a dream come true. I am heartbroken to not be with you all in this moment".



In her note, the American star lauded the entire cast of her film; however, she stood with fellow artists from the industry who are demanding fair wages.

"I so wish they could be there to be celebrated in the way they richly deserve. As proud as we are of this film, we are equally proud to stand with our union in demanding fair wages."

"I'm grateful to every single person who gave their energy to making this film. And I'm so excited for an audience to see their hard work on the big screen," she added.

Anna called the world premiere of her directorial debut the "proudest moment of her career."



In conclusion, the actress expressed her gratitude towards "every single person who gave their energy to making this film."

The story of the thriller film is based on 70's real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the television show The Dating Game amid his murder spree.

Kendrick plays bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw, who appears on the dating game show.