Reese Witherspoon’s pens heartfelt note for ‘copy paste’ daughter Ava Phillippe’s 24th birthday

Reese Witherspoon gushed over her doppelganger daughter Ava Phillippe, as she marked her 24th birthday on Saturday.

The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback celebrating her “glorious” daughter.

The carousel post consisted of two pictures; the first being a recent snapshot of the mother-daughter duo and the second was a cute image of the Into the Wild actor hugging a toddler Ava.

"Happy Birthday to my glorious girl“ Witherspoon began. "It’s a joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman."

“I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that??!! I love you to the stars and back!” the sentimental caption read.

Along with the carousel post, the Whisky in a Teacup author then took to her IG Stories, uploading various pictures of Ava with the caption, “This adorable little person… Who always makes me laugh and smile… Whole loves to have fun and celebrate… SHE IS 24 TODAY!!”

Fans and colleagues of the Oscar-winning actress swiftly flooded the comment section with love and well wishes, with many noting the fact that Phillippe is a carbon copy of her mother.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “It’s been the joy of my life to watch you two turn into each other over and over again. Who the duck is who?”

Another user commented, “Copy paste… both so stunning!”

Similarly, multiple users labeled the pair “twins.”

Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed their daughter Ava on September 9th, 1999. The exes also share a son, 19-year-old Deacon Phillippe.

She also shares son Tennessee Toth, 10, with ex-husband James Toth, whom she only recently divorced in March 2023.

Speaking about balancing parenthood and her career, the mother of three said on The Drew Barrymore Show, “You feel like that’s what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it’s not movies or my job, it’s my kids.”