Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's dinner date at New York fashion week

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet grace New York fashion week dinner together.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made a glamorous appearance at an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner.

The beauty mogul and Wonka actor were each other's company at the gathering, which was hosted by designer Haider Ackermann and the skincare brand Augustinus Bader.



The pair chose to sit alongside one another at the candlelit dinner, both elegantly attired in black attire.

A video posted on designer Gaia Repossi's Instagram account captured the duo attentively listening as Haider Ackermann addressed the guests during the event.

This dinner followed their highly-publicized outing earlier in the week when they attended Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles.

Timothee Chalamet was spotted sporting a black baseball cap and crew neck T-shirt during the New York City gathering, while both he and Kylie appeared to be in high spirits, sharing smiles as they engaged with Haider and other attendees.

After carefully guarding their relationship for several months, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet decided to make their romance known to the world during a Renaissance concert.

Their public display of affection was impossible to miss, with Timothee Chalamet seen hugging and kis*ing Kylie, who is a mother of two.

At one point, Kylie stood behind him, enveloping him in a warm hug while he tenderly kissed and caressed her hand.







