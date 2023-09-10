Laura Linney's team member assaulted by NYC autograph collector

Laura Linney's team member assaulted by aggressive autograph seeker during NYC fashion week.

Laura Linney and her team encountered a troubling incident highlighting the importance of security personnel.

As Laura was leaving an event, she was accompanied by a handler when an autograph seeker aggressively attempted to approach her for an autograph.



The man, appearing overly zealous, initially encountered resistance from the member of Laura Linney's team, who appeared to be accompanying her in a professional capacity.

Frustrated by the obstacle, he suddenly threw the head of Laura Linney's team member forward, delivering a forceful push with a hint of a slap, visibly startling those witnessing the altercation.

However, Laura's team member intervened, firmly instructing the individual to step back. He also denied any physical contact with the autograph seeker, who appeared to have felt he was pushed during the encounter.

He also denied any physical contact with the autograph seeker, who appeared to have felt he was pushed during the encounter.



