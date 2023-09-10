Kendall Jenner's sizzling look sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian troll

Kendall Jenner rocked a skimpy bikini while posing alongside her adorable dog in front of a Spanish-style residence on Friday.

At 27, the model looked stunning in a sapphire blue strapless bikini featuring high-cut bottoms.

In one hand, she held a bottle of her 818 Tequila, while the other gripped a glass. Her sleek ponytail and barefoot appearance completed the look.

Kendall, who graces the cover of September's issue of W Magazine, showcased her model-worthy figure in the tiny swimsuit, displaying a light late-summer tan.

She gracefully tip-toed through the gravel, exuding a sultry vibe.

However, her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, 39, couldn't resist a bit of playful trolling. Khloé commented, "Shut up Kendall. We know… You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too."

Khloé's comment garnered over 100 replies, with fans expressing their love for both sisters.



