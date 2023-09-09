Pak vs India: Green Shirts' to go with unchanged playing XI in tomorrow's match

India´s (left) and Pakistan´s players arrive for the Asia Cup 2023 ODI cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

The Green Shirts will remain unchanged as they take on India in their first match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow.

The announcement was made via the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X — formerly known as Twitter.

After a convincing seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the group stages Pakistan — for their match against India — will enter the field with the same playing XI as their match against Bangladesh.

The Pakistani team will look forward to continuing their excellent form in the Asia Cup if rain does not play spoilsport.

'Fast bowlers win matches': Babar Azam

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, while addressing a press conference, highlighted the significant role played by the seamers in matches.

"Fast bowlers win matches and tournaments," the Pakistani captain said.

The star batter also said that the secret of their success is that they trust each other and believe in themselves.

During the conference, Babar expressed hope that the weather would stay clear in Colombo tomorrow.

"The way the sun is shining, it seems it will not rain tomorrow," he said, adding that training was in the hands of the team and they were doing that.

He further said that the team may have a playing advantage in Colombo.

"Our bowling start is good and middlemen are also trying to do well. We need to get wickets in the middle overs but we are finishing well," Babar said.

He said that they were trying different combinations and that's why fast bowler Faheem Ashraf was included in the side against Bangladesh.

Playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.



