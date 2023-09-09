Madonna wants Britney Spears to come on Celebrations Tour amid Sam Asghari divorce

Madonna is keen to help her close pal Britney Spears by taking her along on Celebrations Tour amid Sam Asghari divorce.



A source spilled to Star, Madonna “feels it’s time for Britney to be shown love, guidance and support instead of being manipulated or taken advantage of”.

“Madonna love Britney to come on tour,” remarked an insider.

Fact is Madonna is not the only pop star who has come forward for Britney. In August 2022, Elton John partnered with Britney for Hold Me Closer song, which eventually topped the Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Interestingly, Britney also recently released her new track, Mind Your Business with Will.i.am.

As far as Madonna’s support is concerned, the source revealed that Britney is happy that her “all-time idol” is “rooting for her”

OK! earlier reported that the Toxic singer’s family and friends express their concern over her well-being after Sam filed the divorce paper in the court.

“Everyone is on board and poised to help her. But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her,” claimed the source.

The source disclosed that Britney only trusts her friend and manager Cade Hudson.

“He offered his home to her. But Britney says she's enjoying her freedom,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Britney shows her interest in making some new music.

“She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” another source told Page Six.