Richie Who? Helen Skelton's family moments shine brighter than ever!

Helen Skelton radiates in a plunging swimsuit while enjoying the French sun with family and friends.

The 40-year-old Blue Peter star, looked absolutely stunning as she donned a plunging black swimsuit during her South of France vacation with her loved ones. The purpose of this getaway was to celebrate her mom Janet's birthday.

In a series of snapshots shared with her followers, Helen offered a glimpse into their family holiday. She showcased her timeless physique in the stylish swimsuit and completed her beach look with vintage brown sunglasses, a necklace, and delicate hoop earrings.

One heartwarming photo captured the mother-daughter duo basking in the beach's glorious sunshine, with Helen beaming for the camera. In the background, her mom, Janet, looked equally relaxed, wearing a light blue shirt, a straw hat, and black sunglasses to shield herself from the sun's rays.

HAPPPEEEE BIRTHDAY … to the most selfless fun loving granny we know. We love you thanks for the cake @jillrmoa #birthday #granny #memories #motherbear,' (sic) the TV star penned her post.

The Countryfile presenter gave an insight into some of her family time as another snap showed Helen, her mum Janet, and Helen's daughter Elsie, 16 months, from behind as they all held hands, accompanied by a stunning beach landscape.

Another picture captured little Elsie with her grandparents as they sat in a wooden-shaped heart by the beach.

The mother-of-three shares her children with ex-husband Richie Myler, 33 as she finalized divorce with her recently.

It comes just weeks after Helen officially divorced her rugby player husband, Richie, 16 months after their high-profile split.