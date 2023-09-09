Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr a new couple?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The reality TV star and the NFL star were seen leaving a restaurant together and getting into the same car.



A source told People magazine that Kardashian and Beckham have been "friends for a while" but that their relationship has recently become "romantic." The source said that they have been "spending a lot of time together" and that they are "really enjoying each other's company."

Kardashian and Beckham have not yet commented on the rumors.

This is not the first time that Kardashian and Beckham have been linked romantically. In 2016, they were seen flirting at Drake's Memorial Day pool party. However, Beckham later denied that they were dating, saying that they were just "friends."

Kardashian has been single since her divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Beckham was previously engaged to model Lauren Wood, but they broke up in 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Kardashian and Beckham are actually dating, but the rumors are sure to keep fans of both stars talking.

In addition to the People magazine report, the Deuxmoi podcast also mentioned Kardashian and Beckham's alleged relationship. The podcast's anonymous source said that Kardashian is dating "an American football star who plays for a team on the East Coast. It's Odell Beckham." The source also said that they have been "hanging out very recently."

Kardashian and Beckham are both very active on social media, but neither of them have posted anything about the other recently. However, Beckham did like one of Kardashian's Instagram posts on Saturday night.