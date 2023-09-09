King Charles’ celebrates major milestones from his reign one year after ascension

King Charles marked the first anniversary of his reign as he looked back on some of the major milestones

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne at 73 immediately after his mother, the longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year on September 8.

Ever since taking the throne, Charles have had to face many obstacles as anti-monarchy riots began sweeping through the commonwealth countries including Britain.

Despite the hurdles, the King took on 571 royal engagements across 79 regions and all four nations of the UK, including two State Visits to Germany and France.

The King also gave around 1000 awards for achievements and held around 80 receptions.

“Looking back on an extraordinary year,” read the caption over the celebratory video shared by the Royal Family’s official Instagram account. “Thank you for all your warm welcomes and generous support.”

Prior to the ascension video, the King observed the sombre occasion of his mother’s passing. Charles had shared a recorded heartfelt message for his mother.

This was an unprecedented break from royal tradition, signifying how touched he has been by the country’s grief at her passing but also pride in a remarkable life of public duty. Initially the King was meant to observe the day in quiet reflection.