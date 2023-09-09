Pakistan to retain playing XI which played against Bangladesh

Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, 2023.—AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan are expected to field an unchanged squad against India on Sunday which played against Bangladesh and won the match, it emerged on Saturday.

According to Geo News sources, the Men in Green are likely to play with the same team that played the last match in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan included Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammad Nawaz in the last game, who proved his selection through his economical bowling.

Nawaz went wicketless in the India match which remained resultless due to rain. He conceded 55 runs in eight overs against India. Against Nepal, he took one wicket for 13 runs in his two overs.

The sources said that the tour selection committee will finalise the squad for Sunday’s clash after today’s training session.

Pakistan’s net session on Friday was affected due to rain in the Sri Lankan capital ahead of the important match against arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed confidence in his players, especially the pace attack to win matches.

"Our bowling start is good and middlemen are also trying to do well. We need to get wickets in the middle overs, but we are finishing well," Babar said today in a pre-match press conference.

He said that they were trying different combinations and that is why Faheem Ashraf was put to play in the last match.

"Our options are open and the players selected are the best. We do not suffer from the problem of selection. "We know who we are going to get to play," the skipper said.

He said the team was focused on winning matches, winning tournaments and staying together.