Mila Kunis spills on how her parents contributed to her success after immigration

Mila Kunis is today one of Hollywood's most well-known stars, she had to overcome much more to get where she is. However, her parents, Mark and Elvira Kunis, were a significant factor in her life accomplishments.

The Black Swan actress discussed her immigrant background, settling in the United States, and how her parents were still a rock in the midst of it all in a recent interview with People magazine.

Mila's parents reportedly arrived in the US with almost no money in their pockets when she was just seven years old with her family, who were originally immigrants from Ukraine, after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"It was right at the fall [of the Soviet Union],...It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything. They came with $250."

She also remembered how, as a result of her difficulties adjusting to the new environment, she had blacked out her second grade. Kunis continued:

"I have no recollection of it. I always talk to my mom and my grandma about it. It was because I cried every day. I didn’t understand the culture. I didn’t understand the people. I didn’t understand the language."

Mila's parents enrolled her in acting class when she was 9 years old, and things only got better from there; soon after, she made her mark on the world.